AppCoins Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $137,592.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.73 or 0.02187315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00175905 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00068591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

