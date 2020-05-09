Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 12,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

