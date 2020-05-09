Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.