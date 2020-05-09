Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

