ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.30

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and traded as high as $27.17. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACLLF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.