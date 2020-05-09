Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

