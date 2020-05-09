Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,798 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

