B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.49 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

