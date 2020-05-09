Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bancorp by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 127,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.54. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

