Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €81.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($102.62) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.72 ($93.86).

Shares of FME opened at €71.78 ($83.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($94.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

