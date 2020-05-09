Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $17.08. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 321,083 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 36.65% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

