Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

