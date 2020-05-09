Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

