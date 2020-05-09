Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.40. Biocorrx shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

About Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment.

