BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,201,388 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Seattle Genetics worth $1,273,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $5,531,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,959,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,141 shares of company stock valued at $105,042,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SGEN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

