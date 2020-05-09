BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,852,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.12% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $1,118,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

