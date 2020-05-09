BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,141,355 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.56% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $996,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,148,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $234.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

