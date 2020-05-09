BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,547,720 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,962,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $988,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Evergy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

