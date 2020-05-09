BlackRock Inc. Sells 241,061 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,568,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.90% of CBRE Group worth $1,001,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

