BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,283 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.51% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,002,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $117.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

