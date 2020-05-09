BlackRock Inc. Sells 370,410 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,392,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,410 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of AmerisourceBergen worth $1,008,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

