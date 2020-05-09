Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,284,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

