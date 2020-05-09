Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.27% of Bottomline Technologies worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,613,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,904,000 after purchasing an additional 212,604 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 119,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

