Brian S. Posner Purchases 1,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACGL stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,394,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,295,000 after acquiring an additional 907,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,276,000 after acquiring an additional 670,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

