Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target at $92.43

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,047,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 18,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

