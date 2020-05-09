Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

