Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,909 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

