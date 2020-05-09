Canaccord Genuity Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.92.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.51.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.55%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

