Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NASDAQ:CARR opened at $18.36 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

