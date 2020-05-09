CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.98

CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $18.55. CARSALES COM LT/ADR shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 1,823 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CARSALES COM LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

About CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. The company operates in five segments: Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; Asia; and Finance and Related Services. The Online Advertising Services segment provides classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services in automotive and non-automotive Websites.

