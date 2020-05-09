Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Celcuity worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of CELC stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Celcuity Inc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.