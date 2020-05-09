Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 257.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG opened at $44.50 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 in the last 90 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

