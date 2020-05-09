Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,452 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.9% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,662,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 421,340 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,921,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,647,000 after acquiring an additional 340,776 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.