Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Craig D. Eerkes Purchases 1,000 Shares

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

