Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

