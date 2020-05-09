Comerica Bank Buys 2,523 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $577,980 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

