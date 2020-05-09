Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Total by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

