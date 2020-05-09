Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

NYSE AMP opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

