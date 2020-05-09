Comerica Bank Has $4.54 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of SPS Commerce worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,259,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,822 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $1,347,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,167 shares of company stock worth $5,571,759. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

