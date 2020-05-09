Comerica Bank Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CyrusOne by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in CyrusOne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

