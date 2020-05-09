Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 439,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,060,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,438,000 after purchasing an additional 200,390 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average is $274.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.85.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.