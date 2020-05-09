Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.82. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. Cognex’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.