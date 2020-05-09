Comerica Bank Sells 162 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,090 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,233 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,069,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Shares of AKAM opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

