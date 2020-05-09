Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

