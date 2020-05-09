Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.52 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.