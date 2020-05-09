Counterparty Market Capitalization Achieves $3.10 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00012308 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $4,325.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,634.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.02752616 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00655481 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004826 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,338 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

