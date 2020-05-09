Cousins Properties Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cousins Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $69,498,000. AEW Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,620,000 after purchasing an additional 653,708 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after purchasing an additional 651,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 586.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 594,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

