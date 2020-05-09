Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 23,143 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 364.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PE shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

PE stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.