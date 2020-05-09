Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 324.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

