Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 23,900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $297.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.93. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.